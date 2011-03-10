Secret Files Reveal Mubarak's Role In Terrorist Attacks That Killed 80 People

Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak and his son Gamal Mubarak may have been behind the 2005 terrorist attacks in Sharm el-Sheikh that killed around 80 people, according to documents acquired by Der Spiegel.



The documents, acquired during protests that saw a siege on the country’s interior ministry, suggest that the Mubaraks and the interior ministry put together a plan called “Order 231” that resulted in three bomb blasts in the resort town.

A translation of part of the document, from Der Spiegel:

Dated 7 June 2005 says the alleged secret document: “Yesterday, by 14 clock 30, we met up with the invitees H. Mohammad, Osama M., and M. Rafit Siad A. and us agreed on all points of the plan for the implementation of Order 231, 29 January 2005. We agreed, three vehicles equipped with explosives to take targeted, in the area of Naama Bay, so that the first explosion at the entrance of the Movenpick hotel, the second … in the vicinity of the hotel and the third Village at the Movenpick, which all belong to the Lord Salim Hussain … We agreed upon is that supposed to be the Zero Hour is a clock on the morning of July 23, 2005. “

The reason behind the attack? Hosni Mubarak’s son, Gamal, had a business dispute with Sharm el-Sheikh hotel owner Salim Hussain.

There remains the possibility that these documents have been forged, nevertheless, a little insight into what the Mubarak regime may have been up to.

Read the full story, in German, at Der Spiegel >

Don’t miss: The 11 counties that could become the next Egypt >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.