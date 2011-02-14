Mubarak Is rumoured To Have Fallen Into A Coma After His Final Speech

Hosni Mubarak is said to have collapsed soon after his last public address on Thursday. By Saturday night he was in a full coma, according to al-Masry al-Youm.



This story is unconfirmed, but according to Al Arabiya it uses reliable sources.

Mubarak is said to be be receiving treatment in Sharm El Sheikh.

Suddenly declining health could be one reason for the sudden resignation on Friday — which was given notably by Vice President Omar Suleiman.

