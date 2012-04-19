Muammar Qaddafi Reportedly Had A Sex Addiction And Consumed 'Enormous Amounts' Of Viagra

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Foreign Policy’s Marc Lynch has conducted a video interview (not online yet) with Arab international law expert Cherif Bassiouni, who recently gave a George Washington University’s Institute for Middle East Studies.While the talk goes onto to discuss many worthy things, including the situation in Bahrain, Yemen and Syria, there’s one fascinating detail that Bassiouni mentions in passing – Muammar Qaddafi’s sex addiction and the problems it caused to his mental health.



Bassiouni explains:

“Most people don’t know, he was almost addicted, he had sexual addiction, consumed enormous amounts of Viagra and other similar pills, which had a very serious negative effect when combined with his other medication.”

Bassioni is making a wider point about how Muammar’s son Saif al-Islam Qaddafi (who may face trial in Libya) perhaps can’t be held responsible for the paranoid and secretive decisions of his father. But a bigger question remains.



“How did Bassiouni know this?” asks Lynch in the blog post. “Sometimes, it’s perhaps better not to ask”

