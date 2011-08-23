Here Are The Celebrities Who Will No Longer Make Big Bucks Partying With Muammar Qaddafi And His Family

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

As rebels seize control of Tripoli and President Obama delivers a statement on the Libyan leadership Monday afternoon, everyone is asking one thing:Where is Muammar Qaddafi?



While he (along with his family) is reportedly in hiding now, the dictator is not typically known for lying low.

Over the years, Qaddafi and his family have become known for throwing lavish star-studded parties that feature high-profile performances and appearances on which they spend millions.

Up until Qaddafi became America’s public enemy number one these celebs had no problem taking cash from the infamous dictator.

Looks like they’re going to have to look elsewhere from now on.

So we took a look at all of the famous names that have performed and/or partied with the dictator and his family.

We’re talking BIG names here.

Beyonce big.

