Here Are The Celebrities Who Will No Longer Make Big Bucks Partying With Muammar Qaddafi And His Family

Jen Ortiz
As rebels seize control of Tripoli and President Obama delivers a statement on the Libyan leadership Monday afternoon, everyone is asking one thing:Where is Muammar Qaddafi?

While he (along with his family) is reportedly in hiding now, the dictator is not typically known for lying low.

Over the years, Qaddafi and his family have become known for throwing lavish star-studded parties that feature high-profile performances and appearances on which they spend millions.

Up until Qaddafi became America’s public enemy number one these celebs had no problem taking cash from the infamous dictator.

Looks like they’re going to have to look elsewhere from now on.

So we took a look at all of the famous names that have performed and/or partied with the dictator and his family.

We’re talking BIG names here.

Beyonce big.

Nelly Furtado revealed via tweet that she performed for the family in Italy in 2007.

Lionel Richie performed for the Qaddafi family at a 20th anniversary event to commemorate a U.S. bombing raid on Muammar Gaddafi's home.

(via CNN)

After performing at a private concert at the 2005 Venice Film Festival, 50 Cent later refused to reveal the exact amount he was paid by the Qaddafi family and donated an undisclosed amount of funds to UNICEF to assist the organisation's efforts in Libya.

Beyonce reportedly received $2 million for a 5-song performance at a New Year's Eve 2010 party hosted by Moatessem-Billah Qaddafi at Nikki Beach in St. Bart's.

Beyonce later claimed to have donated the fee to charity.

(via Access Hollywood)

BONUS! Though there are no published reports of appearance fees for the other celebrities in attendance at the same New Year's Eve 2010 party, other famous faces in the crowd included BET Founder Bob Johnson, Miranda Kerr, Jon Bon Jovi, Victoria Silvstedt, Lindsay Lohan, and Russell Simmons.

(via Black Voices)

This will definitely make the history books -- could it make for a movie plot?

