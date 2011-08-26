Looters In Tripoli Uncover Muammar Qaddafi's Creepy Crush On Condoleezza Rice

Photo: Mediaite

This week we watched live as rebels in Libya took over Muammar Qaddafi‘s compound in Tripoli — and now we’re getting a closer look at what they found (and took) from the dictator and his family’s homes.Some of the findings were no surprise:



recognisable military garb, Qaddafi’s passport, a gold mermaid-shaped couch.

And a photo album filled with images of Condoleezza Rice.

Huh?

Apparently, the infamous Libyan leader’s fondness for Rice was well-known — according to the Washington Post, he told Al-Jazeera in 2007:

“I support my darling black African woman. I admire and am very proud of the way she leans back and gives orders to the Arab leaders … Leezza, Leezza, Leezza. … I love her very much. I admire her and I’m proud of her because she’s a black woman of African origin.”

Well, isn’t that nice.

We’re sure Rice was flattered — of course by “flattered,” we mean unbelievably uncomfortable and creeped out. In any case, as Jezebel’s Irin Carmon points out, the timing couldn’t be better for “Leezza.”

Alongside Thursday’s reports of the album, Rice’s publisher also announced her memoir’s November release date, “which might well have details of [her 2008] dinner with the dictator, since the warming of relations with Libya was considered a diplomatic coup at the time.”

