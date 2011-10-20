COLONEL QADDAFI KILLED IN GUN BATTLE

Colonel Muammar Qaddafi has been killed.



The Libyan Government has confirmed rumours that hit the web around 7 ET this morning.

Qaddafi was hiding in a hole in Sirte and shouted “Don’t shoot, don’t shoot,” according to a Libyan government fighter. At first it was reported that he was injured in both legs and had been rushed to a hospital. The Colonel reportedly died of his wounds.

There is a brutal cameraphone picture floating around showing Qaddafi at or near death.

People are celebating on the streets of Tripoli.

Photo: Al Jazeera

