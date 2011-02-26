Want To Rent A Townhouse From Colonel Qaddafi's Son?

Al-jazeera



By Sarah FirsheinAs we’re writing this, Libyan dictator Muammar el-Qaddafi has a team of mercenaries and loyalists fighting against rebels who want his despotic 40-year reign to end. Real estate news kind of takes a backseat to that bloody mess.

But for the sake of relevance, here’s a tidbit that just popped up: Qaddafi’s second son, Saif, has just put his newly revamped London townhouse on the rental market for $15,792 a week.

No gut renovation on Earth would convince anyone to willingly become a Qaddafi tenant.

Here are some more pictures of the pad:

This post originally appeared at Curbed.

