An MTV star created a Kickstarter campaign for a web series about women falling in love in an elevator

Jillian Rose Reed, who stars on the MTV comedy “Awkward,” is producing and starring in a web series about women who fall in love in an elevator, but she needs help getting it made.

She has pledged to raise $US36,000 on Kickstarter by Saturday, October 17 to fund the project.

Jillian Rose Reed/Kickstarter Jillian Rose Reed and Nicole Pacent star in ‘Elevator Stories.’

Titled “Elevator Stories,” the romantic comedy takes place in the New York City apartment building where Fashionista, Ezabel (played by Nicole Per cent), and comic book artist, Samantha (Reed), fall for each other via fortuitous meetings in their elevator.

Created by Erica Feliciano, the series will also explore Ezabel’s many former lovers, who also happen to live in the building. The stories will also tie in with a comic book Samantha’s working on.

“I’m so lucky to have found Erica through this process and get to work with her, because she’s such a good writer and such a good person,” Reed says in the Kickstarter video.

“And for me, attaching myself to a female-driven piece of work is extremely important, especially right now,” she continued. “It’s really timely and I’m really excited.”

Find out more about the project in the video below:





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.