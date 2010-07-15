MTV's "Hills" Finale Ruins Christmas For Hordes Of Teenage Girls Who Thought The Show Was Real

Last night, on the series finale of MTV’s “The Hills,” teenage girls across the country realised their lives were a lie.

The final scene of the massively popular “reality” show about a group of 20-somethings living in Hollywood zooms in on a dejected Brody Jenner, who appears bummed that his former girlfriend and more recent casual hook-up Kristen Cavallari is moving to Europe. But wait! The camera spins out to reveal Brody standing in front of a backdrop, not Kristen’s apartment. Zoom out further and the camera crew and two star-crossed hooker-upers are actually filming on a television set in front of a fake Hollywood sign. “Scene” is then called and the two actors high-five each other.



It was like the equivalent of telling children there is no Santa Clause!

Adam Divello’s cinematography in the final scene symbolizes what millions of viewers knew in their hearts but didn’t want to believe: that the show is all a scam, and they were sucked into wasting 6 years of their lives watching one giant, staged saga.

You can watch the final scene here.

