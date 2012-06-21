MTV Will Swamp Its Airwaves With Reruns This Summer

Lauren Conrad’s returning to MTV … in reruns.

MTV will air every episode of “The Hills,” selected episodes of “Daria” and the first two seasons of “Laguna Hills” on weekday mornings over the next six weeks, the network said Wednesday.The 9-to-noon airings — dubbed “Retro Mania” — will feature guest stars hosting and providing commentary. Stephen Colletti will handle “Laguna Beach” while Audrina Patridge, Lo Bosworth, Stephanie Pratt and MTV’s Layla Kayleigh will weigh in on “The Hills.” Nikki Glaser and Sara Schaefer, hosts of the upcoming “Nikki & Sara Show,” will provide “Daria” commentary.



The revival of “Beavis and Butt-Head” sparked hope among some fans that its spinoff, “Daria,” might be revived as well. The show about an acerbic, bespectacled teen with zero tolerance for trendiness aired for five seasons, beginning in 1997. For now, she’s only back in repeats.

MTV is also promoting the re-airings with the hashtag #RetroMTV.

Here’s the schedule:

June 25 – June 29

“Laguna Beach” (Seasons 1 and 2)

July 2 – July 27

“The Hills” (Seasons 1 – 6)

July 30 – August 3

“Daria” (Selection of MTV’s favourite episodes from the series)

