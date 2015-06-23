White students explain what white privilege means to them in new MTV documentary

MTV This student speaks about white privilege in MTV documentary, ‘White People.’

Have you ever wondered how white people really feel about how other races are treated versus how they’re treated by others? Here’s your chance.

In an effort to understand how races really perceive each other, MTV and Jose Antonio Vargas partnered to create the documentary, “White People.”

Vargas is the founder of Define American, which uses media to create conversations surrounding race, and he’s the founding editor of #EmergingUS, an upcoming digital magazine in partnership with the Los Angeles Times that will cover race, immigration and identity, as well as white Americans as they are becoming a racial minority.

In “White People,” Vargas travels across the U.S. to tell the story of five white youths of different backgrounds. Along the way, he also has conversations about race with young people at schools and community centres.

In an enlightening preview from the documentary, Vargas interviews a class about what white privilege means to them.

Watch the video below:



“White People” premieres Wednesday, July 22 at 8 p.m. on MTV.

