MTV, MySpace: We Like Ron Paul

Contrary to certain pundits’ predictions, Republican presidential candidate Ron Paul is still hanging around. Like Rudy Guiliani, he hasn’t won a single primary. And like John Edwards, his ideas haven’t found much traction with most voters. Unlike both of those guys, he’s still in the race.

His reward for sticking in there: An invitation from Viacom’s MTV and News Corp.’s MySapce to appear on “Closing Arguments: A Presidential Super Dialogue”, a cable/web/dialouge/debate that will run on MTV this Saturday at 6 p.m. eastern. We’ve taken plenty of cracks at Paul for his Internet-only support, but the truth is that simply by appearing onstage alongside Clinton, Obama and Huckabee, his candidacy is getting a semi-stamp of approval from the establishment. His supporters ought to enjoy it — if they can put aside their hatred for said establishment.

