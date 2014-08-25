Watch Taylor Swift 'Shake It Off' During MTV VMA Performance

Aly Weisman

We knew Taylor Swift was feeling frisky Sunday night when she arrived for the MTV VMA red carpet wearing this:

Taylor Swift MTV Vmas 3Christopher Polk/Getty Images for MTV

Swift traded in her onesie for a fringed two-piece to perform her new single “Shake It Off” during the show:

Taylor swift mtv vma performanceMichael Buckner/Getty Images

And shake it off she did.

Watch the full performance here:

Taylor Swift mtv vmas GIFMTV

And check out Swift’s killer dance moves:

Taylor swift hairMichael Buckner/Getty Images
Taylor swift vmasMichael Buckner/Getty Images
Taylor swift 2Mark Davis/Getty Images

Swift continued the dancing even during other musicians’ performances. She’s really everyone’s No.1 fan:

Taylor Swift MTV VMA GIFMTV
Taylor Swift MTV VMA GIFMTV

