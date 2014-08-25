Watch Taylor Swift 'Shake It Off' During MTV VMA Performance

We knew Taylor Swift was feeling frisky Sunday night when she arrived for the MTV VMA red carpet wearing this:

Swift traded in her onesie for a fringed two-piece to perform her new single “Shake It Off” during the show:

And shake it off she did.

Watch the full performance here:

&nbsp

And check out Swift’s killer dance moves:

Swift continued the dancing even during other musicians’ performances. She’s really everyone’s No.1 fan:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.