Watch Taylor Swift 'Shake It Off' During MTV VMA Performance

We knew Taylor Swift was feeling frisky Sunday night when she arrived for the MTV VMA red carpet wearing this:
Swift traded in her onesie for a fringed two-piece to perform her new single “Shake It Off” during the show:
And shake it off she did.
Watch the full performance here:
And check out Swift’s killer dance moves:
Swift continued the dancing even during other musicians’ performances. She’s really everyone’s No.1 fan:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.