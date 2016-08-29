10 of the biggest stars on the 2016 MTV VMAs red carpet

John Lynch
Beyonce vmasJamie McCarthy/GettyBeyoncé at the 2016 VMA red carpet.

The 2016 MTV Video Music Awards are underway, and some of the biggest names in the music industry and entertainment world have made appearances on the red carpet of the VMAs pre-show.

Beyoncé, Kanye West, and Britney Spears are among the many stars who posed for photographers outside of Madison Square Garden in New York City, where this year’s show is taking place.

Check out the biggest stars of the 2016 VMAs red carpet below:

Beyoncé and her daughter, Blue Ivy

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Diddy

Larry Busacca/Getty

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Britney Spears

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Chance The Rapper

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Ariana Grande

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Heidi Klum and Nick Cannon

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Nev Schulman, host of MTV's 'Catfish,' and his pregnant fiancée, Laura Perlongo

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

DJ Khaled, the host of the VMAs pre-show

Larry Busacca

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.