10 of the biggest stars on the 2016 MTV VMAs red carpet

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Beyoncé at the 2016 VMA red carpet.

The 2016 MTV Video Music Awards are underway, and some of the biggest names in the music industry and entertainment world have made appearances on the red carpet of the VMAs pre-show.

Beyoncé, Kanye West, and Britney Spears are among the many stars who posed for photographers outside of Madison Square Garden in New York City, where this year’s show is taking place.

Check out the biggest stars of the 2016 VMAs red carpet below:

Beyoncé and her daughter, Blue Ivy Jamie McCarthy/Getty Diddy Larry Busacca/Getty Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Jamie McCarthy/Getty Britney Spears Jamie McCarthy/Getty Chance The Rapper Jamie McCarthy/Getty Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill Jamie McCarthy/Getty Ariana Grande Jamie McCarthy/Getty Heidi Klum and Nick Cannon Jamie McCarthy/Getty Nev Schulman, host of MTV's 'Catfish,' and his pregnant fiancée, Laura Perlongo Jamie McCarthy/Getty DJ Khaled, the host of the VMAs pre-show Larry Busacca

