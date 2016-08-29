10 of the biggest stars on the 2016 MTV VMAs red carpet

Jamie McCarthy/GettyBeyoncé at the 2016 VMA red carpet.
The 2016 MTV Video Music Awards are underway, and some of the biggest names in the music industry and entertainment world have made appearances on the red carpet of the VMAs pre-show.
Beyoncé, Kanye West, and Britney Spears are among the many stars who posed for photographers outside of Madison Square Garden in New York City, where this year’s show is taking place.
Check out the biggest stars of the 2016 VMAs red carpet below:
Jamie McCarthy/Getty
