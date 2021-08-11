Here are the 2021 MTV VMAs nominations

- The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards nominations were announced Wednesday. The full list is below.
- Justin Bieber and Megan Thee Stallion lead the pack with seven and six nods, respectively.
- Olivia Rodrigo, who is nominated this year for the first time, follows with five nods.
DJ Khaled ft. Drake — “Popstar” (starring Justin Bieber)
Doja Cat ft. SZA — “Kiss Me More”
Ed Sheeran — “Bad Habits”
Lil Nas X — “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
The Weeknd — “Save Your Tears”
Doja Cat
Justin Bieber
Megan Thee Stallion
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic — “Leave the Door Open”
BTS — “Dynamite”
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion — “WAP”
Dua Lipa — “Levitating”
Olivia Rodrigo — “Drivers License”
Giveon
The Kid LAROI
Olivia Rodrigo
Polo G
Saweetie
October 2020: Ashnikko — “Daisy”
November 2020: SAINt JHN — “Gorgeous”
December 2020: 24kGoldn — “Coco”
January 2021: JC Stewart — “Break My Heart”
February 2021: Latto — “Sex Lies”
March 2021: Madison Beer — “Selfish”
April 2021: The Kid LAROI — “Without You”
May 2021: Olivia Rodrigo — “drivers license”
June 2021: girl in red — “Serotonin”
July 2021: Fousheé — “my slime”
August 2021: jxdn — “Think About Me”
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion — “WAP”
Doja Cat ft. SZA — “Kiss Me More”
Drake ft. Lil Durk — “Laugh Now Cry Later”
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon — “Peaches”
Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa — “Prisoner”
Billie Eilish — “Therefore I Am”
BTS — “Butter”
Harry Styles — “Treat People With Kindness”
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon — “Peaches”
Olivia Rodrigo — “Good 4 U”
Shawn Mendes — “Wonder”
Taylor Swift — “Willow”
Drake ft. Lil Durk — “Laugh Now Cry Later”
Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion — “On Me (remix)”
Moneybagg Yo — “Said Sum”
Polo G — “RAPSTAR”
Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. — “Franchise”
Fighters — “Shame Shame”
John Mayer — “Last Train Home”
The Killers — “My Own Soul’s Warning”
Kings Of Leon — “The Bandit”
Lenny Kravitz — “Raise Vibration”
Glass Animals — “Heat Waves”
Imagine Dragons — “Follow You”
Machine Gun Kelly ft. Blackbear — “My Ex’s Best Friend”
Twenty One Pilots — “Shy Away”
WILLOW ft. Travis Barker — “Transparent Soul”
Billie Eilish, ROSALÍA — “Lo Vas A Olvidar”
Black Eyed Peas, Shakira — “Girl Like Me”
J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy — “Un Dia (One Day)”
Karol G — “Bichota”
Maluma — “Hawái”
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic — “Leave the Door Open”
Chris Brown and Young Thug — “Go Crazy”
Giveon — “Heartbreak Anniversary”
H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown — “Come Through”
SZA — “Good Days”
BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez — “Ice Cream”
BTS — “Butter”
Monsta X — “Gambler”
SEVENTEEN — “Ready to love”
TWICE — “Alcohol-Free”
Demi Lovato — “Dancing With the Devil”
H.E.R. — “Fight For You”
Kane Brown — “Worldwide Beautiful”
Lil Nas X — “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
Pharrell Williams ft. Jay-Z — “Entrepreneur”
DJ Khaled ft. Drake — “Popstar” (starring Justin Bieber)
Lil Nas X — “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
Taylor Swift — “Willow”
Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A — “Franchise”
Tyler, The Creator — “Lumberjack”
Billie Eilish — “Therefore I Am”
Foo Fighters — “Shame Shame”
Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper — “Holy”
Lady Gaga — “911”
Lorde — “Solar Power”
Ed Sheeran — “Bad Habits”
Lady Gaga — “911”
Lil Nas X — “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
Saweetie ft. Doja Cat — “Best Friend”
Taylor Swift — “Willow”
Coldplay — “Higher Power”
Doja Cat & The Weeknd — “You Right”
Glass Animals — “Tangerine”
Lil Nas X — “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
P!NK — “All I Know So Far”
BTS — “Butter”
Ed Sheeran — “Bad Habits”
Foo Fighters — “Shame Shame”
Harry Styles — “Treat People With Kindness”
Marshmello & Halsey — “Be Kind”
BTS — “Butter”
Drake — “What’s Next”
Harry Styles — “Treat People With Kindness”
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon — “Peaches”
Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa — “Prisoner”