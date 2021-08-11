Search

Here are the 2021 MTV VMAs nominations

Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo, and Justin Bieber. Rodrigo Varela/JMEnternational/Mike Rosenthal/Getty Images
Video of the year
Cardi b megan thee stallion wap
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion in ‘WAP.’ Cardi B/YouTube
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion — “WAP”

DJ Khaled ft. Drake — “Popstar” (starring Justin Bieber)

Doja Cat ft. SZA — “Kiss Me More”

Ed Sheeran — “Bad Habits”

Lil Nas X — “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

The Weeknd — “Save Your Tears”

Artist of the year
Megan thee stallion don't stop
Megan Thee Stallion in ‘Don’t Stop.’ Megan Thee Stallion/YouTube
Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Justin Bieber

Megan Thee Stallion

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Song of the year
Dynamite bts
BTS in ‘Dynamite.’ Big Hit Labels/YouTube
24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior — “Mood”

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic — “Leave the Door Open”

BTS — “Dynamite”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion — “WAP”

Dua Lipa — “Levitating”

Olivia Rodrigo — “Drivers License”

Best new artist
Good 4 u olivia rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo in ‘Good 4 U.’ Olivia Rodrigo/YouTube
24kGoldn

Giveon

The Kid LAROI

Olivia Rodrigo

Polo G

Saweetie

Push performance of the year
Olivia rodrigo mtv push drivers license
Olivia Rodrigo performs ‘Drivers License’ for MTV Push. MTV Asia/YouTube
September 2020: Wallows — “Are You Bored Yet?”

October 2020: Ashnikko — “Daisy”

November 2020: SAINt JHN — “Gorgeous”

December 2020: 24kGoldn — “Coco”

January 2021: JC Stewart — “Break My Heart”

February 2021: Latto — “Sex Lies”

March 2021: Madison Beer — “Selfish”

April 2021: The Kid LAROI — “Without You”

May 2021: Olivia Rodrigo — “drivers license”

June 2021: girl in red — “Serotonin”

July 2021: Fousheé — “my slime”

August 2021: jxdn — “Think About Me”

Best collaboration
Doja cat sza kiss me more music video
SZA and Doja Cat in ‘Kiss Me More.’ Doja Cat/YouTube
24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior — “Mood”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion — “WAP”

Doja Cat ft. SZA — “Kiss Me More”

Drake ft. Lil Durk — “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon — “Peaches”

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa — “Prisoner”

Best pop
Ariana grande positions
Ariana Grande in ‘Positions.’ Ariana Grande/YouTube
Ariana Grande — “Positions”

Billie Eilish — “Therefore I Am”

BTS — “Butter”

Harry Styles — “Treat People With Kindness”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon — “Peaches”

Olivia Rodrigo — “Good 4 U”

Shawn Mendes — “Wonder”

Taylor Swift — “Willow”

Best hip-hop
Drake lil durk laugh now cry later
Drake and Lil Durk in ‘Laugh Now Cry Later.’ Drake/YouTube
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion — “WAP”

Drake ft. Lil Durk — “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion — “On Me (remix)”

Moneybagg Yo — “Said Sum”

Polo G — “RAPSTAR”

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. — “Franchise”

Best rock
The Killers My Own Soul’s Warning
Brandon Flowers of The Killers in ‘My Own Soul’s Warning.’ TheKillersMusic/YouTube
Evanescence — “Use My Voice”

Fighters — “Shame Shame”

John Mayer — “Last Train Home”

The Killers — “My Own Soul’s Warning”

Kings Of Leon — “The Bandit”

Lenny Kravitz — “Raise Vibration”

Best alternative
Willow Transparent Soul
WILLOW in ‘Transparent Soul.’ willowsmith/YouTube
Bleachers — “Stop Making This Hurt”

Glass Animals — “Heat Waves”

Imagine Dragons — “Follow You”

Machine Gun Kelly ft. Blackbear — “My Ex’s Best Friend”

Twenty One Pilots — “Shy Away”

WILLOW ft. Travis Barker — “Transparent Soul”

Best Latin
Billie Eilish ROSALÍA Lo Vas A Olvidar
ROSALÍA in ‘Lo Vas A Olvidar.’ Billie Eilish/YouTube
Bad Bunny, Jhay Cortez — “Dákiti”

Billie Eilish, ROSALÍA — “Lo Vas A Olvidar”

Black Eyed Peas, Shakira — “Girl Like Me”

J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy — “Un Dia (One Day)”

Karol G — “Bichota”

Maluma — “Hawái”

Best R&B
Beyonce hair brown skin girl
Beyoncé in ‘Brown Skin Girl.’ Disney Plus
Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid — “Brown Skin Girl”

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic — “Leave the Door Open”

Chris Brown and Young Thug — “Go Crazy”

Giveon — “Heartbreak Anniversary”

H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown — “Come Through”

SZA — “Good Days”

Best K-pop
Bts butter
BTS in ‘Butter.’ HYBE LABELS/YouTube
(G)I-DLE — “DUMDi DUMDi”

BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez — “Ice Cream”

BTS — “Butter”

Monsta X — “Gambler”

SEVENTEEN — “Ready to love”

TWICE — “Alcohol-Free”

Video for good
Your power billie eilish music video
Billie Eilish in ‘Your Power.’ Billie Eilish/YouTube
Billie Eilish — “Your Power”

Demi Lovato — “Dancing With the Devil”

H.E.R. — “Fight For You”

Kane Brown — “Worldwide Beautiful”

Lil Nas X — “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

Pharrell Williams ft. Jay-Z — “Entrepreneur”

Best direction
Taylor swift willow
Taylor Swift in ‘Willow.’ Taylor Swift/YouTube
Billie Eilish — “Your Power”

DJ Khaled ft. Drake — “Popstar” (starring Justin Bieber)

Lil Nas X — “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

Taylor Swift — “Willow”

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A — “Franchise”

Tyler, The Creator — “Lumberjack”

Best cinematography
Lorde solar power music video
Lorde in ‘Solar Power.’ Lorde/YouTube
Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid — “Brown Skin Girl”

Billie Eilish — “Therefore I Am”

Foo Fighters — “Shame Shame”

Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper — “Holy”

Lady Gaga — “911”

Lorde — “Solar Power”

Best art direction
Lady gaga 911
Lady Gaga in ‘911.’ Lady Gaga/YouTube
Beyoncé, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer — “Already”

Ed Sheeran — “Bad Habits”

Lady Gaga — “911”

Lil Nas X — “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

Saweetie ft. Doja Cat — “Best Friend”

Taylor Swift — “Willow”

Best visual effects
Lil nas x montero
Lil Nas X in ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name).’ Lil Nas X/YouTube
Bella Poarch — “Build a B—-”

Coldplay — “Higher Power”

Doja Cat & The Weeknd — “You Right”

Glass Animals — “Tangerine”

Lil Nas X — “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

P!NK — “All I Know So Far”

Best choreography
Butter bts music video screenshot
BTS in ‘Butter.’ HYBE LABELS/YouTube
Ariana Grande — “34+35”

BTS — “Butter”

Ed Sheeran — “Bad Habits”

Foo Fighters — “Shame Shame”

Harry Styles — “Treat People With Kindness”

Marshmello & Halsey — “Be Kind”

Best editing
Dua lipa miley cyrus prisoner 3
Dua Lipa and Miley Cyrus in ‘Prisoner.’ Miley Cyrus/YouTube
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic — “Leave the Door Open”

BTS — “Butter”

Drake — “What’s Next”

Harry Styles — “Treat People With Kindness”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon — “Peaches”

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa — “Prisoner”