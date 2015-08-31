Everyone's freaking out about Nicki Minaj calling Miley Cyrus out at the MTV VMAs

Jethro Nededog
Nicki Minaj isn’t one to let bygones be bygones.

The rapper proved that during Sunday’s MTV VMAs when she lashed out at host Miley Cyrus.

After accepting her win for Best Hip Hop Video for “Anaconda” (including a shout out to her pastor), Minaj switched gears.

“Now, back to this b—h that had a lot to say about me the other day in the press,” Minaj said. “Miley, what’s good?” 

Then Cyrus responded, “Hey, we’re all in this industry. We all do interviews, and we all know how they manipulate. Nicki, congratulations.”

Earlier this week, Cyrus weighed in on Minaj and Taylor Swift’s earlier feud over the Video of the Year category. Minaj made a statement about her lack of inclusion being racist, because when “other girls” break records and have an impact on the culture they get nominated. Swift felt Minaj was referring to her. Long story short, they patched it up with Swift apologizing. They even performed together Sunday at the VMAs.

Cyrus said in the interview that she felt what Minaj said was “not too kind” and “not very polite” and “there’s a way you speak to people with openness and love.”

