After an 8 minute MTV VMA speech, Kanye West announces he's running for president

Kanye West took the MTV VMAs hostage for a full eight minutes after receiving this year’s Video Vanguard Award.

In another nod to a feud with Taylor Swift (the night already had this one and then this one involving Nicki Minaj), the singer presented the award to West. Six years ago, West rushed the stage and interrupted her acceptance speech because he wasn’t happy about her win over Beyonce that year.

“Listen to the kids, bro,” West said as part of his diatribe.

He then goes on to question the very idea of award shows in which people work hard on their art only to get on a stage for the possibility of losing.

He ended his speech with: “And, yes, as you probably could have guessed in this moment, I have decided in 2020 to run for president.”

Does he have your vote America? @kanyewest accepts the Video Vanguard award http://t.co/pyg3SBh8gq

— MTV (@MTV) August 31, 2015

