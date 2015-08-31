A brunette Taylor Swift gets her heart broken in 'Wildest Dreams' video during MTV VMAs

Jethro Nededog
Taylor swift wildest dreams vmasBig MachineThe proceeds from Taylor Swift’s ‘Wildest Dreams’ video will go to conservation of African animals.

Taylor Swift debuted the video for “Wildest Dreams” during the MTV VMA Awards pre-show on Sunday night.

Rising star Scott Eastwood appeared in the video as a loving co-star to Swift during a shoot in the wild. But later he would break her heart.

 The video for “Wildest Dreams,” the fifth single off Swift’s “1989 album, was shot with plenty of wildlife including a huge, beautiful lion — which seemed to invoke images of Cecil, the South African lion illegally killed by an American earlier this year.

At the end of the video, it read that “all proceeds from the video will be donated to wild conservation efforts through the African Parks Foundation of America.”

Swift goes into the VMA show with nine nominations, including Video of the Year for “Bad Blood,” and Best Female Video for “Blank Space.” During the pre-show, MTV announced that she had won Best Pop Video for “Blank Space.”

Watch the “Wildest Dreams” video below:

 

