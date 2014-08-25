Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, And Jessie J Teamed Up For A Showstopping MTV VMA Opening Performance

Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, and singer Jessie J opened up MTV’s Video Music Awards with a showstopping performance of their three hit songs of the summer.

Grande opened the awards show with “Break Free” in a sparkly silver getup.

She then joined in with her back up dancers.

Minaj then strutted out debuting her new Vevo record-breaking song “Anaconda” on stage. The music video for the song, which samples from Sir Mix A Lot’s “Baby Got Back,” was viewed 19.6 million times in 24 hours after it launched making it Vevo’s best-performing music video to date.

Minaj and her backup dancers were all covered in green bodypaint resembling the jungle.

The crowd loved it.

English singer Jessie J joined the duo to perform their hit song “Bang Bang.”

She started dancing with Grande who made a quick outfit change.

However, when Nicki Minaj came back out she had a bit of a wardrobe malfunction.

Minaj made some adjustments on stage and the three killed it on stage.

Watch the entire performance below:

