MTV Announces VMA Nominations Through Stop-Motion Videos On Instagram

‘Best Message with a Social Message’ nominee Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, for ‘Same Love.’

MTV is rolling out its Video Music Awards nominations through stop-motion videos on Instagram and Vine, marking the first time an awards show has announced nominations through those social media platforms.



The network hired stop-motion guru Khoa Phan, who has worked with Peanuts Worldwide LLC, Livestrong, and (RED), to create eight mind-blowing videos for the special, according to Mashable.

The animations include break-dancing stick figures for the Best Hip-Hop Video, and balloons bursting for Best Pop Video.

The 30th anniversary show airs August 25, and becomes the first major awards show to be filmed in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Check out the nominees below:

Video of the Year

Best Male Video

Best Female Video

Best Hip-Hop Video

Best Pop Video

Best Collaboration

Artist to Watch

Best Song with a Social Message

Nominees Kelly Clarkson and Austin Mahone responded to the announcements on Twitter — not to be topped by Taylor Swift’s reaction:

Two VMA nominations!! If you vote and get us one, I promise to keep a firmer grip on the mic this time ;) http://t.co/nK9rhV95RP — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 17, 2013

