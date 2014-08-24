The 33 Most Ridiculous MTV 'Video Music Awards' Outfits Of All Time

Mya, Christina Aguilera, and Pink at the 2001 MTV VMA Awards.

This Sunday marks the 31st anniversary of MTV’s “Video Music Awards.”

Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Iggy Azalea, Nicki Minaj, and Usher are all set to perform, while Kim Kardashian, Gwen Stefani, Lorde, and many others will be presenters.

Beyoncé leads this year’s nominees with eight nods, while rappers Iggy Azalea and Eminem are each nominated for seven awards.

See who takes home the top prizes during Sunday’s live awards show at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

In the meantime, let’s take a look back at 31 years of celebrity crazy on the red carpet.

In 2001, the now defunct Destiny's Child went with a Western theme at the NYC awards show.

That same year, Britney Spears performed her infamous snake dance.

Mudvayne went for a scarier look during the 2001 awards show held at Lincoln Center.

Macy Grey was a walking billboard.

Kelly Osbourne also displayed a message to the world.

Midriffs were a serious trend as displayed by Lil' Kim, Mya, Christina Aguilera, and Pink.

Christina Aguilera continued the midriff trend in 2002, taking it to a whole new level.

Pink rocked fake tattoos all over her body while accepting the award for Best Female Video for 'Get the Party Started' in 2002.

Axl Rose performed in blue face with Guns N' Roses.

And Britney Spears shared a moment backstage with Michael Jackson.

In 2003, the awards show was again held at Radio City Music Hall. Lindsay Lohan is nearly unrecognizable!

Paris and Nicky Hilton both sporting blonder looks in 2003.

That same year, Christina Aguilera walked the red carpet in pink.

But changed into an '80s-themed costume for this memorable moment during the show.

Dave Navarro was excited about it.

In 2004, the show moved to Miami but Jay Z and Beyoncé were still the golden couple.

Fergie was still a member of the Black Eyed Peas.

In 2005, Hulk Hogan brought his family as his dates to the show.

Paris Hilton channeled her inner pageant queen.

Lil' Kim bared almost all in a zebra printed dress by designer Carlos Miele.

In 2006, Jennifer Lopez showcased an interesting head piece.

It was the same year Britney's comeback bombed before our eyes.

Today's Rihanna wouldn't be caught dead in this simple, sweet, conservative dress.

She changed up her look by 2008.

It was the same year Russell Brand couldn't find a comb.

Lady Gaga accepted the award for Best New Artist from Eminem during the 2009 show at Radio City Music Hall.

But who could forget 2010's meat dress?

Nicki Minaj, accepting the award for Best Female Video, never disappoints with her outfits.

Rebel Wilson, 2012's host, could have covered up.

Last year, Katy Perry walked the red carpet with Richard Simmons.

But Miley Cyrus really stole the show by arriving in this...

Taking the stage in this.

And ending up like this.

Can't wait for Sunday's show?

