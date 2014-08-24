The 33 Most Ridiculous MTV 'Video Music Awards' Outfits Of All Time

George De Sota/GettyMya, Christina Aguilera, and Pink at the 2001 MTV VMA Awards.
This Sunday marks the 31st anniversary of MTV’s “Video Music Awards.”
Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Iggy Azalea, Nicki Minaj, and Usher are all set to perform, while Kim Kardashian, Gwen Stefani, Lorde, and many others will be presenters.
Beyoncé leads this year’s nominees with eight nods, while rappers Iggy Azalea and Eminem are each nominated for seven awards.
See who takes home the top prizes during Sunday’s live awards show at The Forum in Inglewood, California.
In the meantime, let’s take a look back at 31 years of celebrity crazy on the red carpet.
Pink rocked fake tattoos all over her body while accepting the award for Best Female Video for 'Get the Party Started' in 2002.
In 2003, the awards show was again held at Radio City Music Hall. Lindsay Lohan is nearly unrecognizable!
Lady Gaga accepted the award for Best New Artist from Eminem during the 2009 show at Radio City Music Hall.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.