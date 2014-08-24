The 33 Most Ridiculous MTV 'Video Music Awards' Outfits Of All Time

George De Sota/Getty Mya, Christina Aguilera, and Pink at the 2001 MTV VMA Awards.

This Sunday marks the 31st anniversary of MTV’s “Video Music Awards.”

Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Iggy Azalea, Nicki Minaj, and Usher are all set to perform, while Kim Kardashian, Gwen Stefani, Lorde, and many others will be presenters.

Beyoncé leads this year’s nominees with eight nods, while rappers Iggy Azalea and Eminem are each nominated for seven awards.

See who takes home the top prizes during Sunday’s live awards show at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

In the meantime, let’s take a look back at 31 years of celebrity crazy on the red carpet.

