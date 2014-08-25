The Most Outrageous Outfits At MTV's Video Music Awards

Aly Weisman
Taylor Swift MTV Vmas 3Christopher Polk/Getty Images for MTVTaylor Swift on the red carpet before she takes the stage.

Sunday night marks the 31st annual MTV Video Music Awards.

Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Iggy Azalea, Nicki Minaj, and Usher are all set to perform, while Kim Kardashian, Gwen Stefani, Lorde, and many others will be presenters at this year’s show at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

Beyoncé leads this year’s nominees with eight nods, while rappers Iggy Azalea and Eminem are each nominated for seven awards.

But the real winners are on the red carpet — and the VMAs always bring out the best looks.

Kim Kardashian, who arrived with sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, is a presenter during the show.

Taylor Swift arrived on the red carpet in a short jumpsuit.

While Miley Cyrus was more reserved than usual in this Alexandre Vauthier black leather bandeau and harem pant.

Nicki Minaj also covered up.

Jennifer Lopez left less to the imagination.

But Amber Rose wins the award for least amount of clothing.

Katy Perry arrived in denim Versace with rapper Riff Raff á la Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake in 2001.

Rita Ora went bold in red.

Iggy Azalea walked the red carpet with her boyfriend, NBA star Nick Young.

Chloe Moretz arrived without boyfriend, Brooklyn Beckham.

Solange rocked an H&M pantsuit.

Gwen Stefani was pretty in pink with her own design from Lamb couture.

Kelly Rowland arrived with a baby bump.

Fashion designer Jeremy Scott was all smiles on the red carpet.

Actress Victoria Justice let her Edie Parker clutch do the talking.

Usher and Snoop Dogg showed off their shades.

As did Adam Levine and Jesse Carmichael of Maroon 5.

The history of VMA fashion ...

