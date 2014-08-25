The Most Outrageous Outfits At MTV's Video Music Awards

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for MTV Taylor Swift on the red carpet before she takes the stage.

Sunday night marks the 31st annual MTV Video Music Awards.

Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Iggy Azalea, Nicki Minaj, and Usher are all set to perform, while Kim Kardashian, Gwen Stefani, Lorde, and many others will be presenters at this year’s show at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

Beyoncé leads this year’s nominees with eight nods, while rappers Iggy Azalea and Eminem are each nominated for seven awards.

But the real winners are on the red carpet — and the VMAs always bring out the best looks.

