Here all of the winners from the MTV Video Music Awards

Sunday night’s MTV Video Music Awards were filled with a new Kanye West video, Beyoncé slaying, and Britney Spears’ comeback.
Beyoncé dominated the award show, breaking the record for most VMA career wins and winning seven of her 11 nominations. With 22 total VMA awards, Beyoncé has now surpassed Madonna who previously held the record with a total of 20 VMAs.
Here are all of the winners from the 2016 MTV VMAs:
Video of the year
Adele — “Hello”
Beyoncé — “Formation”
Drake — “Hotline Bling”
Justin Bieber — “Sorry”
Kanye West — “Famous”
Best female video
Adele — “Hello”
Beyoncé — “Hold Up”
Sia — “Cheap Thrills”
Ariana Grande — “Into You”
Rihanna ft. Drake — “Work” (short version)
Best male video
Drake — “Hotline Bling”
Bryson Tiller — “Don’t”
Calvin Harris ft. Rihanna — “This Is What You Came For”
Kanye West — “Famous”
The Weeknd — “Can’t Feel My Face”
Best collaboration
Beyoncé ft. Kendrick Lamar — “Freedom”
Fifth Harmony ft. Ty Dolla $ign — “Work From Home”
Ariana Grande ft. Lil Wayne — “Let Me Love You”
Calvin Harris ft. Rihanna — “This Is What You Came For”
Rihanna ft. Drake — “Work” (short version)
Best hip-hop video
Drake — “Hotline Bling”
Desiigner — “Panda”
Bryson Tiller — “Don’t”
Chance The Rapper ft. Saba — “Angels”
2 Chainz — “Watch Out”
Best pop video
Adele — “Hello”
Beyoncé — “Formation”
Justin Bieber — “Sorry”
Alessia Cara — “Wild Things”
Ariana Grande — “Into You”
Best rock video
All Time Low
—
“Missing You”
Coldplay
—
“Adventure Of A Lifetime”
Fall Out Boy ft. Demi Lovato
—
“Irresistible”
twenty one pilots
—
“Heathens”
Panic! At The Disco
— “Victorious”
Best electronic video
Calvin Harris & Disciples — “How Deep Is Your Love”
99 Souls ft. Destiny’s Child & Brandy — “The Girl Is Mine”
Mike Posner — “I Took A Pill In Ibiza”
Afrojack — “SummerThing!”
The Chainsmokers ft. Daya — “Don’t Let Me Down”
Breakthrough long form video
Florence + The Machine — “The Odyssey”
Beyoncé — “Lemonade”
Justin Bieber — “PURPOSE: The Movement”
Chris Brown — “Royalty”
Troye Sivan — “Blue Neighbourhood Trilogy”
Best new artist
Bryson Tiller
Desiigner
Zara Larsson
Lukas Graham
DNCE
Best art direction
Beyoncé — “Hold Up” (Production Designer: Jason Hougaard)
Fergie — “M.I.L.F. $” (Production Designer: Alexander Delgado)
Drake — “Hotline Bling” (Production Designer: Jeremy MacFarlane)
David Bowie — “Blackstar” (Production Designer: Jan Houllevigue)
Adele — “Hello” (Production Designer: Colombe Raby)
Best choreography
Beyoncé — “Formation” (Choreographer: Chris Grant, JaQuel Knight, Dana Foglia)
Missy Elliott ft. Pharrell — “WTF (Where They From)” (Choreographer: Hi-Hat)
Beyoncé — “Sorry” (Choreographer: Chris Grant, JaQuel Knight, Dana Foglia, Anthony Burrell, Beyoncé Knowles Carter)
FKA Twigs — “M3LL155X” (Choreographers: Aaron Sillis, Benjamin Milan, Kenrick Sandy and FKA twigs)
Florence + The Machine — “Delilah” (Choreographer: Holly Blakey)
Best direction
Beyoncé — “Formation” (Director: Melina Matsoukas)
Coldplay — “Up&Up” (Director: Vania Heymann, Gal Muggia)
Adele — “Hello” (Director: Xavier Dolan)
David Bowie — “Lazarus” (Director: Johan Renck)
Tame Impala — “The Less I Know The Better” (Director: Canada)
Best cinematography
Beyoncé — “Formation” (Cinematographer: Malik Sayeed)
Adele — “Hello” (Cinematographer: André Turpin)
David Bowie — “Lazarus” (Cinematographer: Crille Forsberg)
Alesso — “I Wanna Know” (Cinematographer: Corey Jennings)
Ariana Grande — “Into You” (Cinematographer: Paul Laufer)
Best editing
Beyoncé — “Formation” (Editor: Jeff Selis)
Adele — “Hello” (Editor: Xavier Dolan)
Fergie — “M.I.L.F. $” (Editor: Vinnie Hobbs)
David Bowie — “Lazarus” (Editor: Johan Söderberg)
Ariana Grande — “Into You” (Editor: Hannah Lux Davis)
Best visual effects
Coldplay — “Up&Up” (VFX Editor: Vania Heymann)
FKA Twigs — “M3LL155X” (VFX Editors: Lewis Saunders and Electric Theatre Collective)
Adele — “Send My Love (To Your New Lover)” (VFX Editor: Jonathan Box, MPC)
The Weeknd — “Can’t Feel My Face” (VFX Editor: Bryan Smaller)
Zayn — “PILLOWTALK” (VFX Editor: David Smith)
Song of the summer
The Chainsmokers (featuring Halsey) — “Closer”
Drake (featuring Kyla and Wizkid) — “One Dance”
Fifth Harmony (featuring Fetty Wap) — “All in My Head (Flex)”
Selena Gomez — “Kill Em with Kindness”
Calvin Harris (featuring Rihanna) — “This Is What You Came For”
Nick Jonas (featuring Ty Dolla Sign) — “Bacon”
Kent Jones — “Don’t Mind”
Major Lazer (featuring Justin Bieber and MØ) — “Cold Water”
Sia — “Cheap Thrills”
Justin Timberlake — “Can’t Stop the Feeling!”
