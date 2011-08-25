You'll Be Suprised To Hear Who Is Hosting This Year's MTV Video Music Awards On Sunday

Photo: fhm.com

No one!While MTV has been running promos for its upcoming Video Music Awards — including a tribute to Britney Spears and some rambling courtesy of Lady Gaga — there has been no talk of a show host.



And now we know why.

According to Huffington Post, the network was still looking for a host as of Tuesday — Executive Producer Amy Doyle explained to Billboard:

Usually you have a host helping to promote the show. Is there a possibility there is no host?

It’s going down to the wire. Hosting is such a unique element. We feel we got it right by putting new talent on the stage like Chelsea (Handler) and Russell (Brand). We’re really challenging ourselves to find the right person so that the show feels complete.

But the article was soon updated to indicate that MTV had decided to go with no host for the show.

Maybe someone cancelled? Or there wasn’t enough money?

Or, MTV just realised that people are really tuning in to see who Kanye West will interrupt and what Lady Gaga will be wearing, not watch a comedy act.

