The best looks celebrities wore to the MTV Video Music Awards

Celia Fernandez
Kevin Winter/Vijat Mohindra/Rich FuryMTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTVLady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, and Nicole Richie were amongst the best dressed celebrities at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.
  • Celebrities wore daring looks at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday.
  • Miley Cyrus walked the red carpet in a completely see-through dress.
  • Lady Gaga opted for a space-inspired look in a silver jacket with black platform boots.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Miley Cyrus left little to the imagination in this see-through Mugler midi dress with matching gloves and simple black sandals.

Vijat Mohindra/Getty ImagesMiley Cyrus at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.

Nicole Richie wore a lime green Cong Tri gown from the designer’s spring 2020 collection with matching Christian Louboutin heels.

Rich Fury/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTVNicole Richie at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.

Maluma looked dapper in an all-black look on the red carpet.

Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTVMaluma at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.

Joey King wore a floral Versace dress with red heels.

Rich Fury/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTVJoey King at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.

Lady Gaga looked a lot like the VMAs’ Moon Person award with a spaceship-inspired ensemble including a jacket from NYC designer AREA and Pleaser boots.

Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTVLady Gaga at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.

Sofia Carson wore a dramatic Giambattista Valli Haute Couture dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Vhernier jewellery.

Rich Fury/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTVSofia Carson at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.

Madison Beer wore a semi-sheer minidress with black platform heels.

Rich Fury/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTVMadison Beer at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.

