The best looks celebrities wore to the MTV Video Music Awards

Kevin Winter/Vijat Mohindra/Rich FuryMTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTVLady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, and Nicole Richie were amongst the best dressed celebrities at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.
- Celebrities wore daring looks at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday.
- Miley Cyrus walked the red carpet in a completely see-through dress.
- Lady Gaga opted for a space-inspired look in a silver jacket with black platform boots.
Miley Cyrus left little to the imagination in this see-through Mugler midi dress with matching gloves and simple black sandals.
Nicole Richie wore a lime green Cong Tri gown from the designer’s spring 2020 collection with matching Christian Louboutin heels.
Maluma looked dapper in an all-black look on the red carpet.
Joey King wore a floral Versace dress with red heels.
Lady Gaga looked a lot like the VMAs’ Moon Person award with a spaceship-inspired ensemble including a jacket from NYC designer AREA and Pleaser boots.
Sofia Carson wore a dramatic Giambattista Valli Haute Couture dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Vhernier jewellery.
Madison Beer wore a semi-sheer minidress with black platform heels.
