MTV Hires A $100K/Year "Twitter Jockey" -- Here's How It Happened

On Sunday, we witnessed the revelation of the first ever MTV “TJ” — that is, Twitter “jockey.” It was a historical moment, akin to MTV’s selection of its first DJ and VJ.



It was also the end of a 3-month long job interview in which Gabi Gregg, the blogger behind Young, Fat and Fabulous, came out on top.

But what exactly did she win, how did who decide, and what, in general, is the meaning of this?

After chaotically managing multiple Twitter accounts, MTV decided it should streamline, pick just one (@MTVTJ), and find some social media-savvy youth to man it. They would pay this youth a $100,000 salary to schmooze with performance artists and “engage, educate, and entertain” its audience through its Twitter. And as MTV is wont to do, it located this youth through a series of televised challenges and crowd-sourced voting.

The competition began July 7 with around 20 contestants. Initial challenges ranged from “discover a local band” to “get a celebrity to follow you,” which Gabi later told us she achieved by asking politely and explaining that she had a “challenge” from MTV. It may have helped, of course, that the Mount Holyoke grad had already been featured in Vogue Italia for her involvement in plus-sized fashion.

Either way, what ended with Gabi on top began an hour before as a group of five finalists introducing themselves to longtime MTV host Sway at the Brooklyn School of Music.

Photo: Young, Fat and Fabulous

A brief introduction of the final five:

@dannielleor (Danielle Owens-Reid) has a blog dedicated to lesbians who look like Justin Bieber. She is a lesbian who does not look like Justin Bieber. And a filmmaker.

@gabifresh (Gabi Gregg) had enough fans voting for her the entire show that she won every round. She got a Twitter in 2009 to connect to the people who already followed her blog, Young, Fat and Fabulous.

@imJmi (Jose Iniquez) chose his Twitter name because of his affinity for palindromes. He was introduced with a good-humoredly solipsistic tweet that said, “lindsay is free! more importantly, i need coffee.”

@officialdjx (Xavier Moreno) is a DJ from New York who now lives in Atlanta.

@rlytle (Ryan Lytle) is from Cincinnati. His opener, when asked on stage what coming to New York meant to him, was “More people means more people to welcome me and give me love.”

Then came the first “Challenge.”Which is to say, we were privy to video footage of the first challenge, braved during the past week, and then asked to text in voting for the winner.

The challenge: Go to Webster Hall to see Swedish performer Robyn and Kelis. Interview them. “Represent.”

And, of course, tweet about it.

