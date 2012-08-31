MTV To End 'Jersey Shore' After Upcoming 6th Season

Let the final fist pumps fly!



After six seasons on the air, MTV is officially pulling the plug on ratings hit, “Jersey Shore” after its upcoming sixth season.

MTV announced Thursday that they will commemorate the end of the show with farewell programming beginning next Thursday, with a one-hour retrospective titled “Gym, Tan, Look Back.”

Not that fans will have to look far to get their “Shore” fix after the finale, as “Snooki & JWoww” will still be occupying the airwaves with their spin-off show—showcasing Snooki‘s recent birth and leaving nothing to the imagination.

The reality show exit may have something to do with the cast’s growing salary demands, as each was earning around $175,000 for the upcoming season.

The final season of “Jersey Shore” kicks off on Thursday, October 4, at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Now take a look back at season five’s most memorable moments:

