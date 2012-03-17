MTV Banned This Kate Upton Ad For Zoo York—Here's Today's Ad Brief

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Kate Upton stars in an ad for Zoo York in which foul-mouthed cockroaches ogle her cleavage. MTV and Adult Swim are reported to have rejected the commercial. NSFW.

American Express’ SXSW promotion in which AmEx users connected their accounts to Twitter and tweet for savings—every tweet would be worth coupons for discounted burgers, iPads, etc.—garnered $1.3 million in savings.

DraftFCB is suing two of its former employees and competitor Digitas for poaching its workforce. DraftFCB alleges that Brooke Skinner and Kevin Drew Davis broke a signed contract that stated that they could not recruit former colleagues if they changed agencies.

Digitas has won eBay’s digital account.

After only 16 months on the job, Bert Moore is no longer Deutsch New York’s partner/chief strategy officer. According to a statement from Deutsch NY CEO Val DiFebo to Agency Spy, “We have mutually agreed that the role we need in NY is in conflict with the one Bert aspires to play and have agreed to part ways, effective today … Bert will be exploring other opportunities within IPG as well as externally.”

Droga5 has picked up a second account for Heineken USA. The agency will now be in charge of the creative for Newcastle Beer.

BBDO has been given creative duties at Pinnacle Food’s Bird’s Eye brand, formerly handled by TBWA/Chiat/Day, Adweek reports.

Mullen has hired Dylan Bernd, a McCann Erickson/Mother/BBH alum, as group creative director.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.