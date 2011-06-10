WOW: Young People Who Watch MTV's Pregnancy Programming Are More Likely To Support Abortion

The Public Religion Research Institute just released a sprawling study on abortion views — and MTV gets a big (and somewhat surprising) shout-out in it.



Researchers paid specific attention to Americans who have watched the network’s reality shows “Teen mum” or “16 and Pregnant” — and they found that those who have were more likely to support the legality of abortion than those who haven’t seen the programming.

Obviously, the test group who had seen those shows was overwhelmingly young.

Here’s how the actual numbers break down:

71 per cent of “millennials” (ages 18 to 29) have seen a show about pregnancy.

And 29 per cent of millennials had seen, specifically, either “Teen mum” or “16 and Pregnant.” Among Americans overall, that number drops to 17 per cent.

But regardless of age, the study found that 65 per cent of those shows’ viewers support abortion — among the general public, 56 per cent support it.

Jessica Grose at Slate’s Double X points out that this ought to silence all the persistent whining about the MTV making teen pregnancy feel too fabulous.

We’ll go a step further.

They may rock the vote every four years and cook up documentaries on every subject under the sun, but this study represents the realest cultural needle-moving MTV has done in ages.

The study’s release has great timing for the reality franchise.

The third season of “Teen mum,” which will reunite the original stars of the show, bows July 5.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.