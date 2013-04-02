MTV Reality Star Found Dead At Age 21

MTV “Buckwild” star Shain Gandee was found dead Monday in a vehicle in West Virginia after being reported missing over the weekend.



He was just 21-years-old.

Two other bodies were also discovered in the vehicle, but no cause of death has been announced and not much else is known at this point.

Gandee was last heard from around 3 AM on Sunday morning, reports TMZ, when he and his 48-year-old uncle David Gandee told people they planned to go 4-wheeling.

MTV has released a statement, saying:

“We are shocked and saddened by the terrible news about Shain Gandee, and those involved in this tragic incident. We are waiting for more information but at this time, our main concern is for the Gandee family and their friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with them. Shain had a magnetic personality, with a passion for life that touched everyone he met and we will miss him dearly.”

Gandee starred on the the controversial MTV series “Buckwild,” which follows the lives of nine young adults in small town West Virginia who create their own unique ways to enjoy life in the rural area surrounding them. Basically, “Jersey Shore” of the South.

The series debuted on January 3 and MTV has already picked it up for a second season.

The reality TV star recently appeared on “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon,” making the late-night host taste his homemade candy and deer meat. Watch below.

