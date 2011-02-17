MTV's Controversial "Skins" Kids Strip To Their Skivvies For Elle Magazine

Way to tamp down the child pornography charges MTV!



This ought to get the Parents Television Council riled up again: the cast of “Skins” did an underwear shoot for Elle.

A few weeks back, advertisers like Subway, GM and Taco Bell pulled their spots from MTV’s teen drama “Skins,” deeming it way too racy to hawk their stuff. (Clearasil, that bastion of teen understanding, stuck with them.

The season has gone on as planned, with plenty of sex, drugs and criminal mischief.

But a curious thing has happened: kids are losing interest. Ratings for “Skins” took a big dive after the season premiere and have been falling ever since. (That’s not to say that teens are maxed out on scandalous content — the downtown may have more to do with the fact that “Skins” is often just depressing.)

So MTV must be hoping having its scantily clad stars in the pages of Elle will reignite the controversy — and the ratings. The only possible problem? Even in undies, these kids somehow seem less naked than they do on the show.

