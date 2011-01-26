Creator Calls MTV Show Accused Of Child Pornography "Simple" And "Rather Old-Fashioned"

Presumably as planned, MTV’s Skins has been getting vast amounts of free publicity for its teenage audience from adults who are calling the show “pornographic” and the “most dangerous program that has ever been foisted on your children.”



Now co-creator of Skins Bryan Elsley has written a piece defending the show at HuffPo, where he begins by saying “Skins is a very simple and in fact rather old fashioned television series.”

Oh really?

Elsley goes on to discuss Skins‘ original reception in the UK (the show is a remake of a British show):

In the UK, viewers and commentators very quickly realised that although there are some sensational aspects to the show, Skins is actually a very serious attempt to get to the roots of young people’s lives.

It deals with relationships, parents, death, illness, mental health issues, the consequences of drug use and sexual activity.

It tries to tell the truth. Sometimes that truth can be a little painful to adults and parents.

Once the initial uproar dies down, it remains to be seen if the Skins‘ American audience will be as liberal as the British audience in seeing past the show’s sensationalism for its deeper morals.

Or maybe by that time, no one will care about it anymore.

