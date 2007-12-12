MTV Networks Rolls Out 'Digital Fusion' (VIAB)

Viacom’s MTV Networks is still trying to figure out how to unlock the Internet, but it’s making a lot of noise about its efforts to do so. The newest: Creating an inhouse team to create and sell “branded content” — integrated product placement — on the Web.

The “Digital Fusion” group will be a new unit within MTV’s Digital Advertising Group, and headed by SVP and general manager Jason Witt. Witt reports to Nada Stiratt, EVP, digital advertising for MTV Networks. She said the unit will develop branded video content, online games, microsites and widgets for advertisers to “further tap into our iconic brands.” MTV’s Viacom, like most media conglomerates, has been pushing branded entertainment for a while. But CEO Philippe Dauman has been particularly vocal about it.

MTV Networks Forms Digital Fusion Marketing Unit

New specialised Digital Unit to Develop Marketing Solutions Across Company’s Online Portfolio

NEW YORK, Dec. 11 /PRNewswire/– MTV Networks (MTVN), a unit of Viacom (NYSE: VIA, VIA.B), today announced the creation of Digital Fusion, a specialised unit focused on developing advertising and marketing solutions that incorporate original and customised creative content across the company’s digital portfolio. Operating within MTVN’s Digital Advertising group, Digital Fusion will leverage the company’s targeted websites, mobile properties and digital creative teams to more deeply connect advertisers with consumers. The new unit is led by Jason Witt, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Digital Fusion, who will report to Nada Stirratt, Executive Vice President, Digital Advertising, MTVN.

“Our marketing partners want solutions that take full advantage of our greatest strength — creating innovative and engaging content,” said Nada Stirratt, Executive Vice President, Digital Advertising. “Digital Fusion will empower marketers to further tap into our iconic brands, and access customised digital marketing solutions with the same ingenuity and inventiveness as our music, entertainment, comedy and pop culture content.”

Digital Fusion will work across the company’s digital portfolio to create entirely new digital ad products, from creative uses of existing inventory to original interactive experiences, including video content, online games, microsites and widgets. Drawing on the resources of MTVN’s Product Development, Ad Operations and Research teams, the new unit will develop solutions that incorporate unique consumer insights, as well as tools and features used for MTVN’s digital content. Digital Fusion will cover all of MTVN’s digital platforms, including the company’s expanding roster of highly targeted niche sites, its mobile offerings and its growing stable of virtual worlds.

The announcement of MTVN’s Digital Fusion unit follows several recent digital highlights and milestones achieved across the company. In October, MTVN attracted 90 million unique visitors globally, according to comScore Media Metrix. The company recently began to roll out Flux, a next-generation social media platform that will grow to span the company’s young adult-and adult-directed websites and be open across the Internet. MTVN also announced a development slate of two dozen targeted websites that bring the company’s global website portfolio to more than 300. The company also announced that it will invest more than $500 million over the next two years in the development and distribution of its gaming business, to deeper serve and drive engagement among its core demographic audiences.

MTV Networks, a unit of Viacom (NYSE: VIA, VIA.B), is one of the world’s leading creators of programming and content across all media platforms. MTV Networks, with more than 145 channels worldwide, owns and operates the following television programming services – MTV: MUSIC TELEVISION, MTV2, VH1, mtvU, NICKELODEON, NICK at NITE, COMEDY CENTRAL, TV LAND, SPIKE TV, CMT, NOGGIN/THE N, VH1 CLASSIC, MTVN INTERNATIONAL and THE DIGITAL SUITE FROM MTV NETWORKS, a package of 13 digital services, all of these networks trademarks of MTV Networks. MTV Networks connects with its audiences through its robust consumer products businesses and its more than 300 interactive properties worldwide, including online, broadband, wireless and interactive television services and also has licensing agreements, joint ventures, and syndication deals whereby all of its programming services can be seen worldwide.

