MTV Looking To Cast Occupy Wall Street Protester For "The Real World" -- We Nominate These Kids

Good(?) news for any Occupy Wall Street-ers in search of a job.



MTV would like their “unique stories.”

According to a Craigslist ad, “The Real World” producers are looking to cast an Occupy Wall Street protester for the show’s 27th season.

The New York Observer spotted the listing, which reads:

MTV’s Real World is seeking cast members to tell their unique stories on our show. If you are over the age of 20 and appear to be between the ages of 20-24, and the description below sounds like you, we want to hear from you!

Are you a part of the OCCUPY WALL STREET movement?

If so, please contact [email protected] Your subject heading should be YOUR NAME and WALL STREET.

Please attach 3 RECENT PHOTOS and a brief BIO, including your full NAME, DATE OF BIRTH (for ID purposes only) as well as your CONTACT INFORMATION including PHONE #.

They should also be willing to basically sign their lives away.

So, who could fit the role of the ‘activist’ roommate on the show? A few of our nominations:

Protest Jesus

Photo: Yepoka Yeebo / Business Insider

This guy (bearded mask included)

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

Penn Badgley

Photo: Gawker

(via NYMag.com)

