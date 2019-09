MTV President Christina Norman, a 17-year Viacom veteran, is leaving at the end of the month. No word on any replacement; Van Toffler, president of MTV Networks Music and Logo Group, will take her job over the interim, Billboard says. The Daily Swarm has the text of Toffler’s goodbye memo.

