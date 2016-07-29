MTV is reviving all of your favourite old shows on a new channel

Another revival is in our midst.

MTV is rebranding the channel VH1 Classic (both are owned by Viacom) as MTV Classic. The new channel will air the shows that solidifed the network’s name back in the day: “Beavis and Butt-Head,” “Daria,” “Total Request Live,” “Pimp My Ride,” and more.

The relaunch will take place on August 1, exactly 35 years after MTV first graced our TVs. In fact, MTV Classic is going to replay the exact first hour of programming MTV aired with “MTV Hour One,” according to Variety.

There will be a special focus on the 1990s and early 2000s, according to Deadline.

The first day will feature a “Total Request Live” retrospective called “The TRL Decade,” and a marathon of the best episodes of “MTV Unplugged.” The music is coming back to the music television network after all.

“Daria,” “Beavis and Butt-Head,” “Aeon Flux,” “Run’s House,” “Jackass,” “Pimp My Ride,” “Clone High,” and other favourites will air during the hours of 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The weekends will feature marathons of “Laguna Beach,” “The Real World,” and more.

Watch the announcement video:

