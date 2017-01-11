MTV News writer slammed for 'disgusting' tweet about Jeff Sessions' Asian granddaughter

A writer for MTV News came under fire on Tuesday after joking Attorney General nominee Jeff Sessions kidnapped an Asian child from a local Toys “R” Us to use as a prop at his Senate confirmation hearing.

“Sessions, sir, kindly return this Asian baby to the Toys ‘R’ Us you stole her from,” wrote Ira Madison III, a cultural writer for MTV News, in a now-deleted tweet.

The child was Sessions’ biological granddaughter. His family had accompanied him to his confirmation hearing.

Madison went on attacking the Alabama senator. The MTV News writer referred to the grandchild as a mere “prop.”

“There is no reason for that child to be in his lap in a hearing other than to send an ‘I’m not racist message,'” Madison tweeted.

The comments were immediately condemned online. CNBC anchor John Harwood called them “disgusting” and the Washington Post’s Chris Cillizza suggested Madison “never tweet.”

A representative for MTV News did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Madison’s tweets came weeks after the outlet landed in hot water for producing a “Hey, white guys” video.

In the past year, MTV has attempted to breathe new life into its news operation. The company brought on several high-profile journalists from established news organisations, such as Ana Marie Cox from The New York Times Magazine and Jamil Smith from The New Republic.

The outlet, like many new-media ventures, considers itself to be the “conversation authority for the millennial audience.”

