Viacom's Newest Ad Network: mums And Dads

Viacom is expanding its online footprint among parents and launching… another ad network. The cable network’s Nickelodeon/MTVN “Kids and Family Group” has purchased Babunga, a network of parenting sites including Babynamesworld.com, 3dpregnancy and Wikiparenting.com; it will roll the properties into a new ad network called ParentsConnect. The network will be anchored by Nick’s Parentsconnect.com, and will represent non-Nick sites such as ParentPreviews.com and Smartmomma.com.



No price details on the deal from Mediaweek. The largest of Babunga’s properties is Babynamesword.com, with 1.1 million unique visitors in December, according to comScore. Babunga says that all of properties logged 1.9 million visitors and 26.9 million page views in January.

