MTV Needs Studio Audience For "Jersey Shore Aftershow" -- "Must Appear To Be" Between 18-25 Years Old

MTV calling all young-looking people to stand in a “club”-like studio audience for “Jersey Shore Aftershow”!



From a hilarious email we just got…

We have free tickets to join the cast of Jersey Shore in person!!

Tomorrow, Tuesday, August 17th, MTV and the cast of Jersey Shore are taping ‘Jersey Shore Aftershow’ a LIVE mid-season update on everything that is happening on and off camera! This is an incredible opportunity for anyone who is a fan of the show to see the cast in an intimate setting. The show is taping in Seaside Heights, New Jersey and there are two arrival times; 11 AM and 3 PM. To print free tickets, please use the link below:

http://www.ocatv.com/shows/show/308/Jersey_Shore_Aftershow/

PLEASE UNDERSTAND THAT THIS IS A HIP, MTV EVENT THAT FEELS LIKE YOU’RE IN A CLUB. YOU MUST APPEAR TO BE BETWEEN THE AGES OF 18 AND 25 TO ATTEND. THIS EVENT IS STANDING ROOM ONLY.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.