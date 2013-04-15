The 13 Strangest Moments From The MTV Movie Awards

There were a lot of strange moments during last night’s MTV Movie Awards.
Granted, the awards’ show is known for its hijinks.
This year, Will Ferrell showcased a fake family, Aubrey Plaza attempted to pull a Kanye on stage, and Jamie Foxx used the show to pimp off his 19-year-old daughter.
However, no one created more awkward tension on screen than host Rebel Wilson, Seth Rogen, and Danny McBride.
Later, while discussing body image, Rebel Wilson pulled down half her dress to reveal a fake breast with two nipples.
Seth Rogen and Danny McBride dropped their pants on stage while announcing Best Shirtless Performance.
Taylor Lautner pretended he was out of shape while accepting his award for Best Shirtless Performance.
Jamie Foxx embarrassed his 19-year-old daughter Corinne, when he told the world she was single after being awarded a Generation Award.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.