The 13 Strangest Moments From The MTV Movie Awards

Kirsten Acuna
There were a lot of strange moments during last night’s MTV Movie Awards.

Granted, the awards’ show is known for its hijinks.

This year, Will Ferrell showcased a fake family, Aubrey Plaza attempted to pull a Kanye on stage, and Jamie Foxx used the show to pimp off his 19-year-old daughter.

However, no one created more awkward tension on screen than host Rebel Wilson, Seth Rogen, and Danny McBride. 

Then she stripped down to this leather getup on screen in her opening number.

Will Ferrell accepted the Comedic Genius award in a money suit.

He then brought a fake family onstage to help him accept the award.

Aubrey Plaza also awkwardly tried to steal the award from him.

Later, while discussing body image, Rebel Wilson pulled down half her dress to reveal a fake breast with two nipples.

Watch the video here.

Seth Rogen and Danny McBride dropped their pants on stage while announcing Best Shirtless Performance.

Taylor Lautner pretended he was out of shape while accepting his award for Best Shirtless Performance.

Jamie Foxx embarrassed his 19-year-old daughter Corinne, when he told the world she was single after being awarded a Generation Award.

