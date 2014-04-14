Conan O'Brien's Elaborate MTV Movie Awards' Opening Took 3 Weeks To Make

While the “Mad Men” season 7 premiere and “Game of Thrones” aired, MTV also aired its annual Movie Awards.

Host Conan O’Brien opened the show with a pre-recorded segment where he met with MTV brass to figure out an opening gag that would work for today’s youth.

“Who cares about funny? Kids don’t laugh anymore,” said O’Brien. “They see celebrities and they go ‘Woo.'”

Just like that, the late-night host attempted to get 50 celebrity cameos on screen.

From Martin Scorsese and Russell Crowe to Taylor Swift and Kaley Cuoco, see who Conan tracked down.

According to Entertainment Weekly, it took director Troy Miller three weeks to film and edit all of the scenes around O’Brien’s late-night schedule.

Each celebrity cameo — there are 49 (50 including Conan) — took an estimated 5-8 minutes to film.

Here’s the full list of celebrity cameos:

1. Andy Samberg

2. Seth Rogen

3. Sarah Silverman

4. Ice Cube

5. Elijah Wood

6. Chris Pratt

7. Jessica Alba

8. Ashton Kutcher

9. Anna Faris

10. Danny McBride

11. Ed Helms

12. Jason Bateman

13. Lupita Nyong’o

14. Adam Sandler

15. Russell Crowe

16. Jennifer Connelly

17. Emma Watson

18. Anthony Hopkins

19. Logan Lerman

20. Shaun White

21. Rosario Dawson

22. Willie Nelson

23. Blake Griffin

24. Taylor Swift

25. Martin Scorsese

26. James Franco

27. Paul Rudd

28. Aziz Ansari

29. Grumpy Cat

30. Carrie Brownstein

31. Fred Armisen

32. Skrillex

33. Demi Moore

34. Banksy (a.k.a. Tracy Morgan)

35. Tom Arnold

36. Simon Helberg

37. Melissa Rauch

38. Mayim Bialik

39. Johnny Galecki

40. Jim Parsons

41. Kunal Nayyar

42. Kaley Cuoco

43. Mindy Kalin

44. Adam Scott

45. Ellen Page

46. Charles Barkley

47. “Jack Nicholson’s” middle finger

48. Katy Perry

49. Jack White

50. Conan O’Brien

