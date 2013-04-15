The Best & Worst Dressed Of The MTV Movie Awards

Celebrities came out to celebrate the MTV Movie Awards in Hollywood.
From Snooki to Kim Kardashian, stars came out to to see who takes home MTV’s iconic golden popcorn trophies.
It’s not Oscar glam as celebrities often show up more laid back in jeans and sneakers—Kristen Stewart has showed up past years in Converse sneakers.
The ceremony strays from typical presentations with awards including Best Kiss, Best Fight, and Best Shirtless Performance.
See what the stars stepped out in for the MTV Movie Awards.
BEST: 'Jersey Shore' star Snooki looks glam in a dress, but she could have done without the lengthy extensions.
WORST: Brittany Snow's velvet blue dress brings out her eyes, but we're not sure about the raccoon-inspired padded shoulders.
WORST: Quvenzhane Wallis may look pretty in pink and purple, but sneakers on the red carpet aren't Hollywood glam.
WORST: Kylie Minogue's dress looks inspired by a mixture of pop art and a spacesuit missing a few sections.
WORST: Kesha channeled Christina Aguilera from the '90s with too-dark lipstick and floral see-through pants.
WORST: While we love Kerry Washington, we're not loving the orange drapery created by her Michael Kors' gown.
