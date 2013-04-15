Here Are All The MTV Movie Awards' Winners

The 22nd Annual MTV Movie Awards took place in Hollywood last night.



For more than two decades, the ceremony presents quirky awards including Best Kiss and Best WTF moment.

Both “Silver Linings Playbook” and “The Avengers” swept the awards.

Here are all of the winners from last night’s show:

Movie of the Year: Marvel’s “The Avengers”

Best Male Performance: Bradley Cooper for “Silver Linings Playbook”

Best WTF Moment: Jamie Foxx and Samuel L. Jackson for “Django Unchained”

Best Shirtless Performance: Taylor Lautner, “Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 2”

Best Kiss: Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper for “Silver Linings Playbook”

Best Villain: Tom Hiddleston, “The Avengers”

Best Musical Moment: “Pitch Perfect”

Best Breakthrough Performance: Rebel Wilson, “Pitch Perfect”

Best Fight: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and Jeremy Renner vs. Tom Hiddleston, “The Avengers”

The Trailblazer Award: Emma Watson

The Generation Award: Jamie Foxx

The Comedic Genius Award: Will Ferrell

Not Announced on Television:

Best Female Performance: Jennifer Lawrence for “Silver Linings Playbook”

Best Scared As Sh** Performance: “Life of Pi”

Best Onscreen Duo: Mark Wahlberg and Seth MacFarlane, “Ted”

Best Hero: Martin Freeman as Bilbo Baggins in “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey”

