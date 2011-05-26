MTV Orders Pilot For Yet Another Reality Show That Will Make Parents Crazy

Photo: Facebook.com

Following in its tradition of documenting the sometimes cringe-worthy, hard-to-watch lives of teens living like adults (i.e., 16 & Pregnant, Teen mum, Teen mum 2, and Engaged & Underaged), MTV has ordered a pilot of a new show that will trail young newly wedded couples for their first year of marriage: Married Young.According to the casting flyer posted on the show’s Facebook page, the couples will be between the ages of 18 and 25, and presumably answer ‘yes’ to “Do friends and family think you’re too young but you know you’re ready?”



As Inside TV reports, Married Young will “show that grown-up responsibilities can be tough on young people…” And make for juicy reality television too.

The series will air as a one-hour episodes.

Considering this is the same network that many parents blamed for ‘glorifying’ teen pregnancy, mum and dad probably won’t be a huge fan of this one either.

