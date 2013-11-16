MTV Ad Sales Up 10% Following Miley Cyrus Appearance [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

After several frustrating quarters at MTV Networks, which saw a 6% decline in ad sales this time last year, the original youth cable TV brand reported ad sales increased 10% year-over-year and advertising revenues of $US4.86 billion for the quarter. MTV was boosted by adspend for the upcoming new video game consoles from Sony and Microsoft, and its audience (and pop cultural relevancy) went up after the Miley Cyrus controversy at the Video Music Awards.

Grey New York will be forced to lay off or relocate between 45 and 100 staffers as a result of client Radio Shack’s financial struggles, AgencySpy reports. Grey is looking to place as many staffers as it can in jobs at other WPP agencies.

Twitter will allow small businesses in Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland to use its self-serve advertising platform and place bids on various keywords and hashtags.

Naked Communications co-founder Jon Wilkins resigned from the agency.

Gym chain Planet Fitness named DraftFCB its digital and social agency of record.

Volkswagen VP of marketing Kevin Mayer has left the firm after winning an Adweek Brand Genius award earlier this fall.

Mother London hired Goodby, Silverstein & Partners creatives Jacob Sempler and Emil Tilsmann.

Luxury watch brand Tag Heuer tapped Rokkan to be its social media agency, Adweek reports.

JWT Atlanta hired Coca-Cola group director of integrated content marketing Kevin Keith to be its director of planning. Keith previously worked at Draftfcb, Lowe, and Hal Riney & Partners.

