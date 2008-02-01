MTV Hires 1,000 'Permalancers'

MTV is converting 1,000 long-suffering freelancers to full-time status. That’s the upshot of a review of MTVN’s employment policies after the ruckus Viacom freelancers threw in December, when they took to the streets in December to protest cuts in their benefits. Afterwards, Viacom agreed to pull back on or delay cuts, and said some of the folks who had been working on a freelance basis for Viacom for years would get full-time status.

Best reporting on the topic comes from Gawker, which relates this anecdote: Yesterday, when MTVN middle managers were told about the changes, they were also told that “this is not about the writing and the Gawker.” Very convincing.

