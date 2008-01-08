MTV Has New CFO, Viacom Needs New Controller

Jacques Tortoroli, formerly controller and chief accounting officer at Viacom, is now MTV Network’s CFO. That job has been empty since November, when Colete Chestnut left; we assume that Jacques’ move is considered a promotion at Viacom HQ. SEC filing via Yahoo:

On January 7, 2008, MTV Networks announced that Jacques Tortoroli, currently Senior Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer of Viacom Inc. (the “Company”), has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of MTV Networks. Mr. Tortoroli will remain in his current position with the Company until early March 2008. A successor has not yet been named.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.