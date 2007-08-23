MTV Has Blogs! Sample Content: 50 Cent on Britney Spears

Henry Blodget

The “Sucker Free Blog” is apparently only one of four in the MTV portfolio, the others being Headbanger’s Ball, Style, and Subterranean.  No separate traffic break-out for the MTV blogs on Compete, but MTV.com overall is hanging in at about 5 million uniques a month.  At $0.50-$1.00 per unique per month, MTV.com might bring in about $30 million-$60 million a year for parent Viacom.

Sample content:

 

mtv sai-us viacom