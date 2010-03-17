MTV Greenlights 'MTV Hired:' A Show About College Grads Desperate For Jobs

On May 6, MTV will debut a new show documentary series called MTV Hired, which will follow “recent college graduates as they pursue the daunting task of finding employment in todays difficult economic climate.”



The Viacom network (VIA) jumps off the success of documentary series like True Life, which has become a marquee show for the network. Now that they’re taking on job hunts, the show could become a how-to guide (or depressing reality check) for fresh young graduates trying to find employment in a dismal market.

Here’s the press release:

MTV GREENLIGHTS NEW DOCU-SERIES “MTV HIRED” DURING ITS AFTERNOON LINE-UP SET TO PREMIERE ON MONDAY, MAY 6

Network Renews Hit Series “Silent Library” For A Third Season

NEW YORK, NY/SANTA MONICA, CA – (March 16, 2010) – MTV today announced that it has greenlit new docu-series “MTV Hired” which will premiere on Monday, May 6. The show goes on a journey with recent college graduates as they pursue the daunting task of finding employment in todays difficult economic climate. Viewers will get an inside look at what the applicants face as they vie for their dream position in the industry of their choice. Also announced is the return of “Silent Library” for its third season with 20 new episodes.

MTV HIRED – May 6, 2010 (20 Episodes)

In todays cutthroat economy, finding a job is like searching for a needle in a haystack. For every job opening there are thousands of applicants desperate to be hired. From the over-qualified to the un-employable, one thing is certain: jobs are yours to win or lose during an interview. Blow the interview — and its back to the unemployment line. Nail it, and there is a paycheck with your name on it. In each resume-clenching episode, “MTV Hired” looks into the diverse professions that the job market has to offer including personal training, shoe designing, event coordinating, and many more. Viewers will also meet an employer looking to fill a position, get to know the hungry job applicants, sit in on the interviews, and be there when one lucky person lands the job of their dreams. Who will stand out and who will crack under pressure? Find out on “MTV Hired.”

Credits: Jessica Chesler, Sam Simmons, Noah Scheinmann, Matt Westmore, Marshall Eisen and Dave Sirulnick will all serve as executive producers. Jonathan Mussman is executive in charge of production for MTV.

