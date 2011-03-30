MTV's "Diary Of Facebook" Shows What It's Like To Work In Facebook

MTV took its “Diary” series inside the offices of Facebook during its infamous “hack-a-thon” – an all-nighter in which employees experiment with ideas for the site they’ve never worked on before.



While Mark Zuckerberg is featured in the “Diary of Facebook,” MTV’s cameras were focused more on the “day-in-the-life journeys” of other employees like a technical engineer in charge of putting out technical fires on Facebook.

The “Diary of Facebook” airs on March 30 at 11 pm ET, and judging by the preview below, it looks like MTV was granted decent access inside Facebook HQ.



